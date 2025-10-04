Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rishab Shetty’s Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark – Check Earnings

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 2: Kannada mythological action drama Kantara Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth, continues to dominate at the box office. The film opened to strong numbers and collected Rs 43.65 crore on its second day, Friday, according to Sacnilk. With this, the two-day net collection of the movie in India has reached Rs 105.5 crore. The film recorded high occupancy in multiple languages. Kannada theatres saw 82.31 percent occupancy. Telugu shows had 67.69 percent, Tamil 58.93 percent, Malayalam 51.14 percent, Hindi 15.82 percent, and Bengali 74.50 percent.

On its opening day, Kantara Chapter 1 earned Rs 61.85 crore. The film has been made on a budget of Rs 125 crore and is likely to recover its cost soon given its strong start.

The movie is set during the Kadamba dynasty era and explores the origins of Kaadubettu Shiva. It showcases untamed wilderness and forgotten lore connected to Shiva. The film features Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, Gulshan Devaiah, and Pramod Shetty in key roles. Shetty also wrote and directed the movie. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films, this movie is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara.

If the film maintains its current momentum, it is expected to cross the Rs 200 crore mark soon.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 Trailer