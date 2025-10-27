Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 25: Rishab Shetty’s Film Inches Closer to Rs 600 Crore Mark - Check Earnings

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 25: Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 continues its blockbuster run at the box office as it enters the fourth week. The film has maintained strong momentum and steady occupancy across languages, even on its 25th day in theatres. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned around Rs 10.30 crore on Day 25, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 589.50 crore. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 40.51 percent in Kannada, 26.50 percent in Telugu, 35.72 percent in Hindi, 49.24 percent in Tamil and 24.81 percent in Malayalam on Sunday, October 26, 2025.

The film opened to a massive response, earning Rs 61.85 crore on its first day. The momentum continued through the opening weekend with Rs 45.4 crore on Day 2, Rs 55 crore on Day 3, and Rs 63 crore on Day 4. By the end of the first week, the film had grossed Rs 337.4 crore. The second week added Rs 147.85 crore, followed by Rs 78.85 crore in the third week. Karnataka led with Rs 181 crore, while the Hindi version collected Rs 192 crore.

The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 120 crore and recovered its cost within two days of release.

Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. The story is set in pre-colonial Karnataka and explores the origins of Daiva worship or Bhuta Kola. It shows how divine forces protect nature and faith from human greed. Shetty plays Berme, a fierce protector of the land.

The cast includes Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, Rakesh Poojari, Pramod Shetty, Achyuth Kumar and Prakash Thuminad. The film is directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films.

