Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 28: Rishab Shetty’s Film Inches Closer to Rs 600 Crore Mark in India; Check Day-Wise Earning Report

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 28: Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 has maintained its strong run at the box office even as it enters the fourth week of release. The film has collected Rs 599.30 crore in India after 28 days, according to the Sacnilk. The period action drama earned Rs 2.65 crore on Wednesday, showing a slight drop in weekday collections. Despite the slowdown, the film is on the verge of crossing the Rs 600 crore mark in the domestic market.

During its first week, Kantara Chapter 1 collected Rs 337.4 crore. It added Rs 147.85 crore in the second week and Rs 78.85 crore in the third. In its fourth week, the film saw a dip in earnings, with Rs 3.25 crore on Monday, Rs 3.8 crore on Tuesday, and Rs2.65 crore on Wednesday.

The Rishab Shetty directorial recorded an overall occupancy of 11.44 percent in Kannada, 8.79 percent in Telugu, 13.37 percent in Hindi, and 17.39 percent in Tamil markets on Wednesday.

According to the reports, Worldwide, Kantara Chapter 1 has grossed around Rs 817 crore so far, including Rs 707 crore from India and Rs 110 crore from overseas markets.

The film has broken several box office records. It has become the most-watched Indian film of 2025 in theatres, selling over 3.20 crore tickets across all languages. It also achieved over 1 crore footfalls for its Hindi version, making it the first South Indian film of 2025 to reach this mark.

Kantara Chapter 1 recorded the third-highest single-day collection of 2025, behind Coolie Coolie and They Call Him OG. It also surpassed the opening numbers of Chhaava.

The film is now the second-highest-grossing Kannada movie of all time, after KGF Chapter 2 which made Rs 1,215 crore worldwide. Kantara Chapter 1 has also surpassed the original Kantara (2022), which had earned Rs 407.82 crore globally.

The film is expected to end its theatrical run at around Rs 875 crore worldwide, though its upcoming digital release on October 31 for South Indian languages may affect further growth.

The film will be available in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Prime Video shared the update on Instagram with a caption that read, “Get ready to witness the LEGENDary adventure of BERME. In Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam. #KantaraALegendChapter1OnPrime, October 31.”

According to reports, Prime Video acquired the digital rights for about Rs 125 crore.

Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. The story is set in pre-colonial Karnataka and explores the origins of Daiva worship or Bhuta Kola. It shows how divine forces protect nature and faith from human greed. Shetty plays Berme, a fierce protector of the land.

The film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, PD Satish Chandra and Prakash Thuminad. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, Kantara Chapter 1 is among the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025.

