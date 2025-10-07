Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rishab Shetty’s Film Crosses Rs 250 Crore Mark – Check Earnings

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 continues its strong run at the box office. The Kannada epic period action drama collected Rs 30.50 crore on Day 5, according to Sacnilk. The film’s total net collection now stands at Rs 255.75 crore. The movie saw solid occupancy across regions on Monday, with 72.70 percent in Kannada, 36.52 percent in Telugu, 17.67 percent in Hindi, 43.13 percent in Tamil and 40.01 percent in Malayalam.

Day-wise collections are as follows: Day 1 – Rs 61.85 crore, Day 2 – Rs 45.40 crore, Day 3 – Rs 55 crore, Day 4 – Rs 63 crore, and Day 5 – Rs 30.50 crore. Despite a slight dip from Sunday’s figures, the film remains unstoppable and is expected to reach the Rs 300 crore mark in the coming days.

The film was made on a budget of Rs 125 crore and has a runtime of 148 minutes. The movie is set during the Kadamba dynasty era and explores the origins of Kaadubettu Shiva. It showcases untamed wilderness and forgotten lore connected to Shiva.

The film features Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, Gulshan Devaiah, and Pramod Shetty in key roles. Shetty also wrote and directed the movie. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films, this movie is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 Trailer