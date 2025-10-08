Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 6: Rishab Shetty’s Film Inches Closer to Rs 300 Crore Milestone – Check Earnings

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 6: Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 continues its strong run at the box office. The Kannada adventure drama thriller recorded growth in collections on Tuesday and is now eyeing the Rs 300 crore mark. According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 33. 75 crores on Tuesday (Day 6), taking its total net collection to Rs 290.50 crore. The Kannada version earned Rs 13 crore, Telugu Rs 4.75 crore, Hindi Rs 11.25 crore, Tamil Rs 2.5 crore, and Malayalam Rs 2.25 crore. The film recorded 78.9 percent occupancy in Kannada theaters, with morning shows at 56.7 percent, afternoon shows 84.1 percent, evening shows 86.4 percent, and night shows 88.3 percent.

The movie has performed well across multiple languages. Kannada version has collected Rs 89.35 crore, Telugu Rs 57.4 crore, Hindi Rs 93. 50 crore, Tamil Rs 27.25 crore and Malayalam Rs 23 crore.

Day-wise collections for Kantara Chapter 1 are: Day 1 – Rs 61.85 crore, Day 2 – Rs 45.4 crore, Day 3 – Rs 55 crore, Day 4 – Rs 63 crore, Day 5 – Rs 31.5 crore, and Day 6 – Rs 33.75 crore.

Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. Made on a budget of Rs 125 crore, the movie explores the origins of Kaadubettu Shiva during the Kadamba dynasty era. It focuses on the untamed wilderness and the forgotten lore surrounding his past.

The film was made on a budget of Rs 125 crore and has a runtime of 148 minutes. The movie is set during the Kadamba dynasty era and explores the origins of Kaadubettu Shiva. It showcases untamed wilderness and forgotten lore connected to Shiva.

The cast includes Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, Rakesh Poojari, Pramod Shetty, Achyuth Kumar and Prakash Thuminad. The film is directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 Trailer