Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 7: Rishab Shetty’s Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore Mark - Check Earnings

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 7: Rishab Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth starrer Kantara Chapter 1 continues to dominate at the box office. In its seventh day of release, the film collected Rs 25 crore, taking its total earnings in India to Rs 316 crore. According to Sacnilk, the Kannada version earned Rs 9 crore on Wednesday. The Hindi version collected Rs 8.5 crore, Telugu Rs 3.5 crore, Tamil Rs 2.15 crore, and Malayalam Rs 1.85 crore. The movie opened with Rs 61.85 crore on Day 1. Collections on the following days were Rs 45.4 crore on Day 2, Rs 55 crore on Day 3, Rs 63 crore on Day 4, Rs 31.5 crore on Day 5, and Rs 34.25 crore on Day 6.

Occupancy in Karnataka averaged 55.73 percent. Morning shows saw 26.01 percent occupancy, afternoon shows 51.95 percent, evening shows 67.87 percent, and night shows 77.08 percent. In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Telugu screenings had 23.83 percent occupancy. Morning shows drew 15.40 percent, afternoon 21.65 percent, evening 23.60 percent, and night 34.66 percent.

Hindi screenings had 16.41 percent occupancy. Morning shows had 8.69 percent, afternoon 12.69 percent, evening 16.71 percent, and night 27.55 percent. Tamil screenings recorded 35 percent occupancy with morning shows at 23.82 percent, afternoon 30.68 percent, evening 39.58 percent, and night 45.90 percent. Malayalam shows had 28.60 percent occupancy with morning 15.15 percent, afternoon 20.93 percent, evening 30.94 percent, and night 47.38 percent.

Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. Made on a budget of Rs 125 crore, the movie explores the origins of Kaadubettu Shiva during the Kadamba dynasty era. It focuses on the untamed wilderness and the forgotten lore surrounding his past.

The cast includes Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, Rakesh Poojari, Pramod Shetty, Achyuth Kumar and Prakash Thuminad. The film is directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films.

