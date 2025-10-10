Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 8: How Rishab Shetty’s Film Performed in Its First Week - Check Earnings

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 8: The Kannada film Kantara Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, continues to dominate at the box office. The film crossed Rs 330 crore within a week of its release and is now eyeing the Rs 400 crore mark. According to Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 20.50 crore on Day 8, taking its net collection to Rs 334.94 crore. On Thursday, October 9, the film recorded an overall Kannada occupancy of 45.69 per cent. Morning shows had 19.41 per cent occupancy, afternoon shows 40.99 per cent, evening shows 57.80 per cent, and night shows 64.56 per cent. The Telugu version had 21.42 per cent occupancy with morning shows at 12.32 per cent, afternoon 20.45 per cent, evening 22.46 per cent, and night 30.45 per cent. The Hindi version recorded 14.63 per cent overall occupancy. Morning shows were 7.64 per cent, afternoon 11.82 per cent, evening 14.66 per cent, and night 24.40 per cent.

The Tamil version had 29.67 per cent overall occupancy. Morning shows recorded 20.45 per cent, afternoon 26.10 per cent, evening 31.38 per cent, and night 40.73 per cent. The Malayalam version recorded 24.81 per cent occupancy. Morning shows were 13.96 per cent, afternoon 18.64 per cent, evening 25.70 per cent, and night 40.93 per cent.

Day-wise box office collections of Kantara Chapter 1 are: Day 1 – Rs 61.85 crore, Day 2 – Rs 45.4 crore, Day 3 – Rs 55 crore, Day 4 – Rs 63 crore, Day 5 – Rs 31.5 crore, Day 6 – Rs 34.25 crore, Day 7 – Rs 25.25 crore, Day 8 – Rs 20.50 crore.

Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. Made on a budget of Rs 125 crore, the movie explores the origins of Kaadubettu Shiva during the Kadamba dynasty era. It focuses on the untamed wilderness and the forgotten lore surrounding his past.

The film was made on a budget of Rs 125 crore and has a runtime of 148 minutes. The movie is set during the Kadamba dynasty era and explores the origins of Kaadubettu Shiva. It showcases untamed wilderness and forgotten lore connected to Shiva.

The cast includes Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, Rakesh Poojari, Pramod Shetty, Achyuth Kumar and Prakash Thuminad. The film is directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 Trailer