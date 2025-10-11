Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 9: Rishab Shetty’s Film Crosses Rs 350 Crore Mark - Check Earnings

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 9: Kannada film Kantara Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, continues to perform strongly at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated Rs 22. 25 crores on its ninth day, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 359.65 crore. On Friday, it recorded 42.58 percent occupancy in Kannada, 24.99 percent in Telugu, 15.65 percent in Hindi, 30.36 percent in Tamil and 28.10 percent in Malayalam theatres.

The film opened with Rs 61.85 crore on its first Thursday, followed by Rs 45.40 crore on Friday. Collections rose over the weekend with Rs 55 crore on Saturday and Rs 63 crore on Sunday. The weekdays saw continued strong performance with Rs 31.5 crore on Monday, Rs 34.25 crore on Tuesday, and Rs 25.25 crore on Wednesday. On its eighth day, the film collected Rs 21.15 crore.

Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. Made on a budget of Rs 125 crore, the movie explores the origins of Kaadubettu Shiva during the Kadamba dynasty era. It focuses on the untamed wilderness and the forgotten lore surrounding his past.

The film was made on a budget of Rs 125 crore and has a runtime of 148 minutes. The movie is set during the Kadamba dynasty era and explores the origins of Kaadubettu Shiva. It showcases untamed wilderness and forgotten lore connected to Shiva.

The cast includes Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, Rakesh Poojari, Pramod Shetty, Achyuth Kumar and Prakash Thuminad. The film is directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 Trailer