Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection : Rishab Shetty Directed Movie Likely to Cross Rs 300 Crore Worldwide

Kantara, action thriller film which was released in 2022, was one of the most loved movie on OTT. After 3-years, makers brought sequel of this hit movie, 'Kantara: Chapter 1'. Film is directed and written by Rishabh Shetty and had a solid box office start. Audience are loving the plot and the way film is directed. Audience were eagerly waiting for release and now cinemas are now filled following its release.

Talking about the box office collection of the movie 'Kantara: Chapter 1', it has done pretty well. On the first day itself, the movie earned a whopping Rs 61.85 crores. On the second day, it collected a whopping Rs 46 crores. In the first three days, 'Kantara: Chapter 1' collected a whopping Rs 162.44 crores in India. Not only in India but also around the world, the movie 'Kantara: Chapter 1' is gaining popularity.

'Kantara: Chapter 1' has earned Rs 61.5 crores in India on the fourth day. In four days, 'Kantara: Chapter 1' collected Rs 224 crores in the country. While worldwide, the movie is about to cross the Rs 300 crore mark in just four days. The movie has been released in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages.