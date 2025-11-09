Kantara Chapter 1 Box-Office: Rishabh Shetty Directorial Mints ₹883 Crores Worldwide, Team Comes Together to Celebrate the Film’s Massive Success

The makers of Kantara Chapter 1 marked a special moment this week as the team gathered to celebrate the phenomenal success of the film. Produced by Hombale Films, Kantara Chapter 1 starring Rishab Shetty has continued its impressive run at the box office, receiving acclaim for its storytelling, music, and rooted cultural emotions. The celebration brought together the cast, crew, and production team who played key roles in bringing the film to life.

Hombale Films shared a heartfelt message on their official Instagram handle, expressing gratitude to the audience for making the film a historic blockbuster. The note read, "The journey of #KantaraChapter1 has been monumental! We gathered as a team to celebrate, yet this victory truly belongs to you, the audience. ✨ Standing together, deeply grateful for this historic run. We poured our hearts into the work, but your overwhelming love became the destiny that made it a blockbuster. Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for making this film a LEGEND. 🔥"

The gathering was not just a celebration of commercial success but also a recognition of the emotional bond the film created with audiences. Photos from the celebration showed a joyful and proud team, reflecting on their journey from script to screen.

Kantara Chapter 1 has now surpassed a remarkable milestone, crossing an astounding ₹883 crores worldwide, reaffirming its status as one of the biggest cultural and commercial successes in recent Indian cinema. What began as a rooted, soulful story set against the traditions and land of coastal Karnataka has transformed into a global cinematic movement, drawing audiences from diverse regions and languages.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is written, directed, and headlined by Rishab Shetty; the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the prestigious banner of Hombale Films. The film features cinematography by Arvind S. Kashyap and music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, both of whom were instrumental in creating the magical world of the original. Kantara: Chapter 1 released worldwide on October 2, 2025.