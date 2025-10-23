Kantara Chapter 1 Box-Office: Rishabh Shetty’s Film Becomes Australia’s Highest Grossing Indian Film In Australia

Superstar Rishabh Shetty has done it again. His magnum opus Kantara: Chapter 1 has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 in Australia, reaffirming his stature as one of Indian cinema’s most powerful creative voices. Written, directed, and headlined by Rishab himself, the film produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films has crossed an astounding ₹720 + crore worldwide, dominating both domestic and overseas markets.

In a year lined with star-powered spectacles like Devara Part 1, Salaar Part 1, Chhaava, Coolie, and Hanu-Man, Kantara: Chapter 1 has stood tall, driven by Rishab’s vision and uncompromising storytelling. As reports, Trade analysts have confirmed that the film’s performance in Australia has been exceptional, with full-house screenings and week-on-week consistency that have propelled it to the top among all Indian releases of 2025.

Blending folklore, faith, and emotion with cinematic brilliance, Kantara: Chapter 1 is not just a film, it’s an experience that draws strength from India’s spiritual and cultural essence. Rishab’s dual role as a filmmaker and performer anchors the story in authenticity, giving audiences across languages something they deeply connect with reaffirming his status as Pan-India's biggest actor writer director superstar.

Speaking about the film’s global success, industry experts note that Rishab Shetty’s creative conviction and rooted approach have turned Kantara into a cultural movement rather than just a franchise. His collaboration with cinematographer Arvind S Kashyap, music composer B Ajaneesh Loknath, and editor Suresh Mallaiah has further elevated the film into a visual and emotional triumph. With Kantara: Chapter 1, Rishab Shetty has once again proven that stories born from the soil of tradition can transcend boundaries and resonate with audiences worldwide.