'Kantara: Chapter 1' Chennai event cancelled in wake of Karur stampede

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 29 : The promotional event for Rishab Shetty's film 'Kantara: Chapter 1', scheduled in Chennai on September 30, has been cancelled due to the Karur stampede.

On Monday, production banner Hombale Films shared this update via a statement on their Instagram handle.

"In view of the recent unfortunate incident, we have decided to cancel our Kantara Chapter 1 promotional event scheduled in Chennai tomorrow. We believe this is a time for reflection and solidarity with those affected. our deepest condolences and prayers are with the families impacted. We are grateful for your understanding and support, and we look forward to meeting our audience in Tamil Nadu at a more appropriate time," the statement read.

The tragic stampede in Karur, Tamil Nadu, occurred on the evening of September 27 during a political rally of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

TVK chief Vijay on Monday held a video conference with senior leaders from his Pattinapakkam penthouse to discuss the next steps following the Karur stampede.

The deceased include 18 women, 13 men, five young girls, and five young boys with the toll going up to 41.

A day earlier, Vijay announced that he would provide financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the bereaved families and Rs 2 lakh to the injured in the unfortunate stampede.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for each family of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for each person undergoing treatment.

