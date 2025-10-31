Kantara Chapter 1 Day 29 Collection: Rishab Shetty’s Blockbuster Maintains Strong Hold at Box Office Ahead of OTT release

Rishab Shetty's Kantara : Chapter 1 has turned out to be one of the most successful movie of this year and it is consistently ruling box-office and audience heart. Movie is said to be made on Rs 125 crore budget, has already surpassed the previous box office collection. Movie opened on strong banger with Rs. 61.85 crossed Rs 337 crore within its first week. The second week brought in Rs 147.85 crore, followed by Rs 78.85 crore in the third. As of now he has crossed 250% profits and is set to cross the lifetime of two Hrithik Roshan films. Kantara: Chapter 1 has remained strong in theatres across India, even during Diwali weekend.

Day 29 Collection

Kantara Chapter 1 earned Rs 1.40 crore in the Hindi belt on its 29th day, a slight decrease from the Rs 1.55 crore earned on its fourth Wednesday. Despite competition from Diwali releases Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Thamma, the film has maintained a steady performance. After 29 days, total Hindi box office earnings reached Rs 212.64 crores. Kantara Chapter 1 has surpassed Kantara (2022) by 162%, setting a new franchise benchmark. The gross collection, including taxes, amounts to Rs 250.91 crores.

Week Wise Collection

Week 1: 110.10 crores (8 days)

Week 2: 54.57 crores

Week 3: 28.95 crores

Week 4: 19.02 crores

Total: 212.64 crores

Kantara: Chapter 1 worldwide collection

On October 24, trade analyst Komala Nahata shared that the movie had already minted Rs 818 crore worldwide. “With ₹818 Cr. collection worldwide, there’s no stopping i! Even after 3 weeks, this masterpiece from Hombale Films continues its dream run with double-digit box-office collections! Truly the biggest Indian film of 2025. Catch it in cinemas before it’s gone!” he wrote.

Directed by Rishab Shetty, the film serves as a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. While Shetty plays the protagonist, Kantara: Chapter 1 cast includes Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth and Jayaram.