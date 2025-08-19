Kantara Chapter 1: Gulshan Devaiah’s Regal First Look as Kulashekara Unveiled, Pan-India Prequel to Release in Seven Languages

The much-anticipated prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara is creating waves as the makers of Kantara Chapter 1 unveiled the striking first look of Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah in the role of Kulashekara. Known for his versatility, Devaiah makes his debut in Kannada cinema through this magnum opus directed by Rishab Shetty. The poster reveals him in a royal persona with flowing locks, gold ornaments, and a crown, seated on a throne. The reveal, which was shared by Hombale Films on social media, has significantly heightened excitement among fans awaiting the film’s global release.

Helmed by Rishab Shetty, who also returns in a pivotal role, Kantara Chapter 1 delves into the origins of the mystical world that captured audiences worldwide. Unlike the earlier film that revolved around a Kambala champion and a forest officer’s conflict, this prequel promises to transport viewers back to the reign of the Kadambas of Banavasi. It is said to explore folklore, spirituality, and ancestral traditions with greater intensity, adding depth to the mythological universe. Devaiah’s Kulashekara and Rukmini Vasanth’s Kanakavathi are expected to introduce fresh dimensions to the storyline.

The production retains its acclaimed technical team, with Arvind S. Kashyap overseeing cinematography and B. Ajaneesh Loknath returning as music composer. Both played instrumental roles in shaping the immersive experience of the original film. Backed by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner, the prequel carries the studio’s hallmark of large-scale, quality filmmaking. Reports also suggest that Rishab Shetty will be seen portraying a Naga Sadhu blessed with superhuman powers, promising a visually spectacular narrative that intertwines myth, culture, and spirituality in an even more profound way.

Set for a grand worldwide release on October 2, 2025, Kantara Chapter 1 will be available in seven languages—Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, and English. With a stellar cast led by Shetty, Devaiah, and Vasanth, and the backing of Hombale Films’ ambitious vision, the film is poised to become one of the biggest Pan-India spectacles of the year. Fans of the franchise are already buzzing with speculation on how the characters will shape the evolving saga, making this project one of the most eagerly awaited cinematic events.