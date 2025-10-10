Kantara: Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty hilariously explains the struggle of directing himself

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 : Juggling multiple roles is no easy feat, especially while building a blockbuster film franchise like 'Kantara'. Actor-director Rishab Shetty, currently basking in the success of the film's prequel, humorously shared how he manages to wear so many hats at the same time.

Asked whether conflicts ever arise between his roles as a director and an actor, Rishab told ANI, "Conflicts don't really happen, but finding common dates to work both as a director and an actor can be quite challenging."

"For instance, when an old vehicle is used, we give it an FC (fitness certificate) after thorough tinkering and painting. Right now, this director expects a lot from the actor, which makes it very challenging for him," Rishab quipped.

Released on October 2 in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English, 'Kantara: Chapter 1', which also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram, has so far grossed over Rs 500 crore worldwide.

After wrapping up all the promotional activities, Rishab will look forward to spending quality time with his family members.

"I'd focus on resting for now and enjoying time with family, especially since the kids have just started school and there's plenty to take care of," he shared.

Rishab's next project is 'Jai Hanuman' by Prasanth Varma.

