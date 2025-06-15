Kantara: Chapter 1 Shoot Rocked by Boat Mishap; Rishab Shetty and Crew Escape Unhurt

A major mishap was narrowly averted during the filming of Kantara: Chapter 1, the much-anticipated prequel to the 2022 Kannada blockbuster Kantara, when a boat carrying lead actor and director Rishab Shetty along with nearly 30 crew members capsized in the Mani reservoir in Shivamogga district.

The accident occurred in a shallow section of the reservoir near Melina Koppa in the Masti Katte region, which helped minimize the potential for serious harm. Fortunately, Shetty and the rest of the team managed to wade to safety with no reported injuries. However, the incident turned tragic as one crew member, stationed near Udupi at the time, drowned in an unrelated mishap linked to the production team, prompting an immediate suspension of shooting activities.

According to police sources, filming equipment, including high-value cameras, may have been lost or damaged in the water, although a full assessment is still underway. The Thirthahalli police have confirmed that all individuals aboard the capsized boat are safe and have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A senior crew member, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the chaotic moments as the boat overturned. “Some people panicked, but thankfully the water was shallow enough for us to walk to safety. In a way, we believe the spirits have protected us,” the member said, referencing the film’s deep spiritual and mythological themes.

This boat mishap is the latest in a series of misfortunes to strike the production. Over the past month, the crew has mourned the deaths of three artists due to unrelated incidents, the most recent being mimicry artist Kalabhavan Niju. These repeated setbacks have cast a shadow over the ambitious project, which has been in the spotlight since its announcement.

Production of Kantara: Chapter 1 has been temporarily halted as the team regroups and reassesses safety protocols. Fans and film fraternity members have extended their condolences and support to the team, hoping for a smooth and safe continuation of the shoot in the weeks ahead.