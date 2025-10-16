Kantara Chapter 1 Success, Rishab Shetty Visits Mysuru to Seek Blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari

Following the massive success of Kantara Chapter 1, actor and filmmaker Rishab Shetty visited the heritage city of Mysuru to seek the blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari and Shrikanteshwara Temple. Known for his humility and spiritual inclination, Rishab took time from his busy schedule to pay respects at these iconic temples, reflecting his deep connection to culture, tradition, and his roots.

Rishab Shetty’s journey to Mysuru comes on the heels of Kantara Chapter 1’s extraordinary box office run, which has touched close to 700 crore worldwide, solidifying the film as one of the most talked-about cinematic experiences of the year.Fans across the country continue to celebrate the Kantara phenomenon, applauding not only the film’s unique storytelling and cultural depth but also Rishab’s dedication to authentic filmmaking. His visits to both temples add a personal and spiritual dimension to his public persona, showing the actor’s gratitude and reverence amidst his rising fame. Kantara Chapter 1 released on October 2 in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English, the film is reaching audiences across languages and regions while remaining deeply rooted in its cultural core.

The official figures are out, and Hombale Films‘ production has earned 4 crores on day 14. A dip was expected after the discounted Tuesday, but Rishab Shetty’s directional held itself well with only a 10% drop compared to 4.45 crore earned on Monday.The net box office collection of Kantara Chapter 1 reaches 161.17 crore net after 14 days. It was made on a budget of 60 crores and has already yielded results of 168%. Jayaram and Rukmini Vasanth co-starrer is a super-hit and will continue to mint massive moolah in Hindi until the arrival of Thamma on Diwali 2025. Kantara Chapter 1 is currently the 8th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. It is now chasing the lifetime of Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, which earned 166.58 crores. The Kannada epic period mythological action film only needs 5.41 crores in its kitty to steal the spot.