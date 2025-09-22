'Kantara Chapter 1' trailer: Rishab Shetty returns as the fierce 'God's angel', promising a story of "folklore, faith and fury"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 : The trailer for Rishab Shetty's much-awaited 'Kantara Chapter 1' has been unveiled.

On Monday, Hombale Films released the trailer, coinciding with the first day of Navratri.

The trailer opens with a focus on a child's character, who tries to understand the mystery behind the disappearance of his father. It further progresses to shed light on the backstory - "a legend."

In the trailer, a village is shown being tormented by a ruthless king, 'Kulashekara', when they are blessed with an angel of God to protect humankind.

With this, Rishab Shetty enters as the lead protagonist, fighting the enemies as he fearlessly takes a stand for the villagers. Amid a fierce clash with Kulashekara, the trailer also offers a glimpse into the blooming romance between Rishab and Rukmini.

The trailer concludes with a violent battle, set against the mystical struggle between nature and the supernatural.

"Some stories aren't just told, they are experienced. Proud to unveil the Hindi Trailer of #KantaraChapter1, a film where folklore, faith & fury collide," the makers said.

One of the most-anticipated releases of the year, 'Kantara Chapter 1' takes the audiences back to the roots of the story as shown in the first film. In a bid to carry the legacy, the makers have also curated an extensive war sequence with national and international specialists, involving over 500 skilled fighters and featuring 3,000 people.

The sequence was filmed in an entire town spanning 25 acres on rugged terrain, over a period of 45-50 days, making it one of the biggest sequences in the history of Indian cinema.

Written and directed by Shetty, the film has already built a lot of curiosity, with the trailer taking a notch higher.

It is scheduled for a worldwide release on October 2, 2025, in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English.

