Kanwar Dhillon talks about stepping out of his star father Deep Dhillon's shadow: 'Here to be a lead — a hero'

Mumbai Oct 18 Television actor Kanwar Dhillon, who is the son of Bollywood and television actor Deep Dhillon, recently got into a candid tete-a-tete with IANS.

When asked about how he plans to carry forward the legacy of his father, Kanwar elaborated on how important it feels for him and also that he wants to carve his own niche. “It’s very important for me to step out of my father’s shadow.” He added, “He’s known for iconic roles in Mahabharat, Ghayal, Ghatak, Hulchul, Maa Tujhe Salaam, and many more. He has a huge body of work, but I have always wanted to create my own space. I started with a negative role, but I consciously decided not to repeat that pattern. I didn’t want to be typecast or compared to him. I’m here to be a lead — a hero — not just a character actor.”

He added, “Shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha were stepping stones that helped me move toward that goal.” Talking about the most valuable lesson he learnt from his father, Kanwar told IANS, “He always says, “Don’t take success for granted and don’t take failures to heart.” Both teach you something valuable. It’s important to stay grounded — head on your shoulders, feet on the ground — and keep working hard. I have always lived by that. Success and failure are both temporary; what matters is consistency and hard work.”

The actor who completed a decade in the entertainment industry was extremely elated as he spoke about his growth. Elaborating on the same, Kanwar told IANS, “There’s been massive growth. When I did my first big project, I was just eighteen, learning by observing everything around me. I’ve always been someone who learns on the go, and my journey itself has been my biggest teacher. Every show has taught me something new, and over time, I’ve grown and evolved a lot. You can’t compare that early version of me to now — I was very raw back then.”

Further expressing gratitude to his former show Pandya Store, Dhillon said, “Personally, I have become more grateful and grounded. I had worked really hard, and Pandya Store gave me a different level of recognition. It also reinforced my belief that I was making the right choices — it really boosted my confidence.”

The actor is currently seen in the show Udne Ki Asha, where he has been receiving great reviews for his character portrayal of Sachin.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor