Kanwar Dhillon's best compliment for 'Udne Ki Aasha': 'People think I am Maharastrian'

Mumbai, April 12 Actor Kanwar Dhillon, who portrays Sachin in the show 'Udne Ki Aasha', revealed the best compliment he has received for his role, stating that people now actually think that he is a Maharashtrian.

Born into a Punjabi family, Kanwar is the son of actor Deep Dhillon, known for his work in 'Mahabharat'.

On the best compliment he has received for the character Sachin, Kanwar said: "People actually think that I am Maharashtrian. People have actually started to believe that I am a Marathi guy because when we shoot outdoor schedules and when fans come and interact with me, they start talking in Marathi."

"So that gives me so much contentment as an actor that I have successfully convinced people that I am a Marathi guy and I am playing Sachin because I am a Marathi guy, so I think that's the best compliment for me as an actor," he shared.

Speaking about the wedding sequence in the show, the 'Pandya Store' actor added: "The entire experience of shooting the wedding sequence was quite fascinating. I got to know quite a lot of the rituals that Maharashtrians follow, and I have always been fascinated with Marathi culture. It was a great experience."

'Udne Ki Aasha' depicts the tale of Sachin (Kanwar) and Sailee (Neha) and also the intricacies of the relationships and equations. Set in a Marathi backdrop, it will depict a wife's roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family's progress.

Produced by Rahul Kumar Tewary, 'Udne Ki Aasha' airs on Star Plus.

