Kanye West accuses Kim Kardashian of trying to kidnap their daughter Chicago

Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West didn't waste time addressing Kim Kardashian's public clap back at him, and the artist had even more issues to air out.

Kanye hit back at Kim's claims that she's their children's "main provider," releasing a statement on Instagram on Friday in which he accused his estranged wife of kidnapping their daughter Chicago.

"What do you mean by main provider ? America saw you try to kid nap [sic] my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address," Kanye claimed in his caption alongside a screenshot of Kardashian's earlier statement.

"You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago's party cause you accused me of being on drugs," he alleged.

As per Page Six, the rapper is referring to his viral video in which he claimed Kim refused to tell him the address of their daughter Chicago's 4th birthday bash in January. He eventually made it to the party, but sources told the outlet that he and Kim had pre-agreed to host two separate events for Chicago.

The 'Donda' hitmaker ended his note on Friday by calling out KKW Beauty chief marketing officer Tracy Romulus, asking her to "stop manipulating Kim to be this way."

Kanye's message came hours after the former 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star blasted him for airing their dirty laundry in public by complaining about their 8-year-old daughter North West's TikTok account.

"Kanye's constant need for attacking me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," Kim said in the statement on her Instagram Story on Friday.

She added, "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision -- because it brings her happiness."

She continued, "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all."

Sources close to the estranged couple, whose divorce is ongoing, later told Page Six exclusively that Kanye "hardly sees" his four children.

"Kanye needs to stop asking the internet how to parent and actually start being one," an insider said.

The source further shared, "He hardly sees his children and is incredibly inconsistent."

Kanye and Kim also share two sons: 6-year-old Saint and 2-year-old Psalm.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor