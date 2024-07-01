Kanye West faces lawsuit over alleged workplace abuse, unpaid wages

Washington [US], July 1 : Kanye West is facing legal action from a group of former employees who have filed a lawsuit alleging a hostile work environment, unpaid wages, and discriminatory practices within his organization.

The lawsuit, filed against West and his former chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos, sheds light on troubling accusations of mistreatment and exploitation.

The complaint, as reported by TMZ, was brought by developers hired to work on West's YZYVSN streaming service app, intended to support his upcoming albums 'Vultures' and 'Vultures 2.'

Promised a salary of USD 120,000 upon completion of the app, the developers claim they were coerced into signing nondisclosure agreements under threat of job loss and withheld pay.

Additionally, minor employees were allegedly pressured to sign volunteer agreements, effectively waiving their rights to compensation, reported TMZ.

Working primarily remotely and communicating through platforms like Slack, the developers aimed to meet a stringent May 1, 2024 deadline imposed by West.

However, when they requested their wages, both West and Yiannopoulos reportedly ignored their inquiries, prompting legal action.

The lawsuit seeks full payment of unpaid wages, compensation for overtime, and damages for emotional distress allegedly caused by the hostile work environment.

The developers allege that they were subjected to racist remarks and derogatory terms such as "slaves" and "new slaves" during their tenure, according to TMZ.

Furthermore, the lawsuit mentions disturbing allegations involving West's wife, Bianca Censori, who purportedly sent explicit content to a worker under the guise of development for West's pornographic app project.

This revelation follows Yiannopoulos's recent resignation from Yeezy, reportedly due to concerns over West's involvement in the porn industry.

