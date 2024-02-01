Kanye West makes surprise entry at Travis Scott's Circus Maximus Tour

Los Angeles [US], February 1 : During Travis Scott's Circus Maximus Tour in Orlando, fans were treated to a surprise on Wednesday night.

Kanye West made special guest appearances with a wild look that would make Jason Voorhees (comic book character) blush.

Videos from the venue, where Travis and Kanye rocked the stage with their powerful performances, are circulating on social media.

https://twitter.com/Undrnovr/status/1752917778418266331

As per TMZ, Travis told the crowd, "I wouldn't be here on this stage without my brother, man. He opened up these doors for me. ... Make some noise for the greatest of all time."

Ye posted a picture of the old-school hockey mask on his Instagram story.

Ye also uploaded photos of himself at the airport wearing the mask.

The other picture he uploaded was from the venue.

Travis also reshared Ye's airport picture on his Instagram story.

Ye's surprise entry got the internet buzzing and generated a lot of attention.

On Thursday, the official page of Complex Music took to Instagram to share videos from the event. The post read, "There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West. Ye pulled up on Travis' CIRCUS MAXIMUS show in Orlando to perform "RUNAWAY," "All Of The Lights," "VULTURES" and more."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2yobeQML4h/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=cf929aaa-eac2-4f7c-80ad-1d2d7d802451&img_index=1

Travis has recently been touring for his current studio album, 'Utopia,' and has previously collaborated with Drake on one of the album's tracks, as per TMZ.

Kanye is not featured on 'Utopia,' but he's recorded several tracks with Travis over the years. When Travis played in Rome in August on the heels of the album release, Ye joined him onstage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor