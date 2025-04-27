Kanye West regrets not having kids with Paris Hilton

Washington [US], April 27 : In a recent interview, rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West) expressed his wish that he had children with Paris Hilton instead of Kim Kardashian.

The rapper, who has four children with Kardashian, believes that having kids with Hilton would have brought him greater success and wealth, as per Billboard.

During the interview, Ye compared Kardashian's relationship with Hilton, her former employer, to his own relationship with the late Virgil Abloh.

"Kim was like the Virgil," he said, adding, "Kim was like Paris Hilton's Virgil," as quoted by Billboard.

Ye believes that Hilton had the vision, while Kardashian was more of a protegee.

Ye and Kardashian were married from 2014 to 2022 and have four children together: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Ye's comments come amid his current marriage to Bianca Censori, whom he married in 2022.

Hilton, on the other hand, has two children with her husband, Carter Reum.

Ye's recent comments are just the latest in a series of controversies surrounding the rapper.

He has faced criticism for his antisemitic rants and public feuds with peers like Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, the Creator.

Despite this, Ye is teasing a new album, titled 'Cuck' or 'WW3', which will feature lyrics written by rapper Dave Blunts.

