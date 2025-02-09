Kanye West shares hakenkreuz T-shirt, calls it his 'greatest art' in new rant

Los Angeles, Feb 9 Rapper Kanye West is not done yet. Hours after his angry rant on X, formerly Twitter, the rapper has again launched into a vile social media posting spree.

In his latest post, he shared an image of a T-shirt with a Nazi swastika, the hakenkreuz, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The rapper, who was mocked at the Critics' Choice Awards on the 7th of Feb, has shared a number of outrageous posts on Twitter /X and Instagram again,much to no one’s surprise. During a slew of outrageous tweets shared over the past few days he has targeted the Jewish community with anti-Semitic posts, branded himself racist and declared he has a dominion over his wife.

As per ‘Female First UK’, his latest outburst sees the rapper sharing a T-shirt with the swastika sign and calling it his ‘greatest performance art’.

Showing off the white T-shirt as he attached a photo to the post, he wrote: “I’ve wanted to make this tee shirt for years My greatest performance art piece thus far”. Kanye’s tirade also continued as he returned to using all caps as he added, “I don't like that I said social experiment I tweeting everything I felt and im not fixing nothing f**k everyone”.

In another post he continued to support his own outlandish comments by saying, “I'm not gonna do all this work to say what the f**k I want and then not say what the f**k I want”.

Kanye later went on to target the founder of Fashion Nova, Richard Saghian as he posted a video of himself with the fashion boss. In the clip Kanye can be heard saying, "I see what it is right here man, right here", Kanye then puts his arm around Richard who says, "What's up man", before Kanye replied saying, "Shalom", a Hebrew word meaning peace.

