Kanye West throws pap's phone in the middle of the street

Los Angeles, Jan 28 Kanye West got into an argument with one of them earlier this week, rapper was seen in a viral video snatching a paparazzo's phone before throwing it in the middle of the street.

In the clip which emerged online, Kanye pulled up to ask a photographer to stop filming him, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I wanna just see my kids," the rapper said while inside his car.

The photographer then responded, "I understand, but it's not just me. There's a hundred of us."

"Everybody gotta stop when I see my kids," he insisted.

When the pap once again asked: "What do you want us to do? It's a hundred of us," the hip-hop star replied, "I don't care how many of you. You want to hear what I want you to do? If I need to see my kids, don't photograph them."

Still, the pap insisted that he's allowed to take pictures of him because it's a public place. "It's called human rights," Kanye said before driving away.

On another occasion, Ye was seen confronting a woman who was caught filming him. Even during the confrontation, the woman didn't stop her camera. At one point, Ye snatched the phone and threw it into the street.

After watching the intense video, fans urged people to stop being intrusive to celebrities. "They doing too much! Like it's dangerous & intrusive," one person wrote in an Instagram comment.

"I feel like he's being harassed and people want him to snap. They want him to have a meltdown. This is so sad," another added. Someone else similarly opined, "Now that he's quiet, now y'all going out here messing with him. Leave that man alone." Another user questioned, "Why they treating him like that? He's human being too you know!"

The new video arrived after Ye was caught on camera arguing with a paparazzo who disturbed his date with new wife Bianca Censori. When the pap asked him about his honeymoon following his secret wedding to the Yeezy employee, Ye demanded, "Stop, just stop," before calling the person "antagonistic."

He went on to rant, "You know the first time when I took medication, where I was? I got mad at the paparazzi. You know who the paparazzi was? The same one that shot (Britney Spears)."

He also implied that the paparazzi treated him like he's "some type of caged animal".

At one point, the "Jesus Is King" artist talked about how celebrities didn't profit from pictures which were taken by paparazzi.

"The media doesn't have a right to just, boom, pop up," he pointed out. "We ain't have no idea. Then I have no say so in the shot. It's not just that. It's the entire media. Y'all find out where we are at. Y'all take this photo. What percentage of the money do we get off these photos?"

