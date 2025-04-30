Kanye West’s lost album ‘Donda 2’ makes its way to audio streaming

Los Angeles, April 30 Controversial rapper Kanye West has released his lost album ‘Donda 2’ on streaming medium. This comes after he revealed on a livestream that he was planning to drop the record.

The roots for ‘Donda 2’ date back to early 2022, when the rapper posted on Instagram that the sequel to his 2021 album would arrive that February and be executive produced by Future, reports ‘Variety’.

The album was only released on Stem Player, forgoing traditional streaming services, and some songs from the project were reconfigured for artists including Fivio Foreign and the Game.

As per ‘Variety’, the current version of ‘Donda 2’, released on various streaming services under the artist name Donda, features 18 songs, many of which appeared on the original iteration.

The lot of the songs appear to be the same, some with different names, and Future cameos on several tracks including ‘Happy’ and ‘Mr. Miagi’, ‘5:30’, which was included on West’s ‘Vultures 2’ album with Ty Dolla Sign, also pops up on the tracklist in a truncated version.

Jack Harlow features on the track ‘Louie Bag’, while Sean Leon cameos on ‘SCIFI’. West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian can also be heard on ‘SCIFI’, saying, “I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four talented, incredible kids”.

Amid his unhinged rants on X, West has been prolific, sharing various songs on social media and flash-releasing his most recent album ‘Bully’.

He dropped ‘Bully’ in March in the form of various short films that featured his song Saint West in a wrestling ring using a mallet to fend off YOH, Toru Yano, Tiger Mask and El Desperado. The videos swiftly disappeared from social media, leaving the future of ‘Bully’ and its official release in limbo. On a livestream earlier, West said that he was eager to release the project and would update mixes later.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor