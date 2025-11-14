Kapil Nirmal Reminisces About His Carefree Childhood on Children’s Day: “Those Simple Joys Made Me the Actor I Am Today”

Popular actor Kapil Nirmal, who was last seen in the show Mangal Lakshmi and is known for his charming screen presence and powerful performances, took a nostalgic trip down memory lane this Children’s Day. The actor shared heartfelt memories from his early years, reflecting on how those innocent days of play and imagination shaped his journey into acting. Kapil fondly recalled his childhood as a time filled with laughter, curiosity, and simple pleasures. “My childhood was all about simple joys — playing outdoors till sunset, saving coins to buy ice cream, and making stories out of nothing. Somewhere, that storyteller in me from those days became the actor I am today,” he said with a smile.

The actor revealed that his love for performing began very early in life. “Even now, when I step in front of the camera, I try to feel that same excitement I had as a kid holding a toy mic and pretending to host a show. I miss those carefree days, but they shaped the dream I’m living today,” he shared. Kapil, who has impressed audiences with his performances, believes that the essence of childhood never truly leaves us. “As it’s often said, we all have a child inside us — and so do I. I don’t miss it, but I do remember those beautiful, fond memories. As a child, I was blessed and enjoyed it thoroughly,” he added.

With a touch of humour and warmth, Kapil described his early years as “a bit long” because of how deeply he remained connected to his playful and curious side. “I still remember those carefree days,” he said, recalling moments of innocence that continue to inspire him today. As an actor, Kapil feels that reconnecting with one’s inner child helps keep creativity alive. “Every artist, in some way, draws from that innocence and wonder we once had as children. When we hold on to that, our performances stay honest and heartfelt,” he shared thoughtfully. On the occasion of Children’s Day, Kapil also sent out a heartfelt message to his fans. “Celebrate the child within you. Laugh freely, dream fearlessly, and find joy in the little things — because that’s what keeps life beautiful,” he said.