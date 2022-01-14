Kapil Sharma biopic titled 'Funkaar' announced

Fukrey 3 director, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, will be directing a biopic film on ace comedian Kapil Sharma. As per a Pinkvilla report, the biopic on the popular comedian will be titled Funkaar and will be produced under Lyca Productions. Producer Mahaveer Jain announced that the film, which will be about the life of the comedy king. Talking about the biopic on the ace Indian comedian, director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba said, “Looking forward to bring to the audience the story of India’s most beloved FUNKAAR. Kapil Sharma”. Mahaveer Jain, who will be producing the film, added,

“Billions of people get their daily dose of dopamine, courtesy Kapil Sharma. We all need love, life and laughter. We are proud to present comedy superstar Kapil Sharma’s untold story on the big screen, in a big way. ”This upcoming biopic will be Lyca Productions and Mahaveer Jain’s next collaboration after films like Akshay Kumar-led Setu, with Sanjay Leela Bansali’s special film Mann Bairagi, Anand L Rai’s Good Luck Jerry, starring Jahnvi Kapoor, a biopic on Vishwanathan Anand and many more. Talking about Kapil Sharma, the comedian has lately been in the news as he is gearing up for his debut Netflix stand-up special, I’m Not Done Yet