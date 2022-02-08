Kapil Sharma breaks silence on his rumoured rift with Akshay Kumar

The past few days, reports of Kapil Sharma and Akshay Kumar's alleged rift have been doing the rounds. Now Kapil, has issued a statement on the entire controversy.Kapil Sharma has clarified that everything is fine between him and Akshay Kumar. He informed that he has spoken to the actor and the issue is sorted. The comedian further shared that they will be shooting for the episode featuring Akshay soon.

Kapil took to Twitter and wrote, “Dear friends,was reading all the news in media about me n Akshay paji, I have jus spoke to paji n sorted all this, it was jus a miss communication, all is well n very soon we r meeting to shoot Bachhan pandey episode. He is my big bro n can never be annoyed with me thank you” For the unversed, Akshay Kumar had reportedly refused to shoot for The Kapil Sharma Show after one of his videos from the show went viral. It was a video wherein Kapil mocked the actor’s interview with PM Modi, which apparently he didn’t want to air on TV.Reports suggested that Akshay had requested the show’s team to not keep the specific portion in the episode. While the portion was cropped out from the TV episode, a clip with that portion was leaked on social media and went viral.This apparently didn’t go down well with Akshay who sought clarification from Kapil and his team, before shooting for another episode with them. Post this statement, looks like Akshay will soon be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his upcoming movie with Kriti Sanon, Farhad Samji and Jacquline Fernandes.