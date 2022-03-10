Kapil Sharma denies claims of refusing to invite The Kashmir Files cast on show

Controversy is not new to actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, now days after, The Kashmir Files director Viveik Agnihotri said his team has not been invited on The Kapil Sharma Show, the comedian has tried to clear all doubt. He has reacted to one of his followers who said that he was now boycotting his show for this reason. Kapil Sharma took to Twitter and said that it was not true. Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus and killings of Kashmiri Hindus from the state in 1990s.

Kapil was thanking singer Palash Sen for coming on his show. One of his followers reacted to his tweet, "#KashmirFiles ko promote karne se kyu ghabra gaye Kapil? Kis baat ka dar tha jo #VivekRanjanAgnihotri aur unki film ki suprasiddh starcast ko apne show par aane ka nyota nahi dia? (Why were you afraid of promoting The Kashmir Files? What were you afraid of that you didn't allow Vivek Agnihotri and his celebrated star cast to come on your show)? I used to be a big fan of yours bro, but you have disappointed me and millions of #TKSS fans. Boycotting you."Replying to him, Kapil wrote on Twitter, “Yeh sach nahi hai rathore sahab aapne pujha isliye bata dia, baki jinhone sach maan hi liya unko explanation dene ka kya fayda (This is not true, I have replied because you asked me about it, but those who have already accepted it to be true, there is no use in giving them an explanation). Just a suggestion as an experienced social media user:- never believe in one sided story in today’s social media world. dhanyawaad.”On Saturday, Vivek Agnihotri had replied to a Twitter user who had expressed his wish to see the star cast of The Kashmir Files on The Kapil Sharma Show. Vivek tweeted to him in response, “They refused to call on their show because we don't have a big commercial star.”

The Kashmir Files is based on the true stories of the victims of the Kashmir Genocide, helmed by The Tashkent Files director Vivek Agnihotri. The movie also boasts of a powerhouse of talent including National award winners Pallavi Joshi, Prakash Belavadi, Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty and other acclaimed names like Darshan Kumar, Bhasha Sumbali, Chinmay Mandlekar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Atul Srivastava, and Prithviraj Sarnaik.It has been produced by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.