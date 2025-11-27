Kapil Sharma gives a special shout-out to Honey Singh for delivering ‘Phurr’ in 3 days

Mumbai Nov 26 Bollywood actor and star comedian Kapil Sharma and star singer and rapper Honey Singh’s long-standing camaraderie once again has shone yet again as the two have come together for ‘Phurr’.

Their bond turned even more special when Honey Singh created and gifted the song to Kapil in just three days, making the collaboration truly heartfelt.

Speaking about how the collaboration happened, Kapil shared, “I want to give a special thanks to Honey paaji. When our team Abbas-Mustan and director Anukalp were discussing that we needed a song where all the artists could come together, I called Honey Paaji. He asked me for just three days, and in three days he sent us Phurr. All of us loved it instantly. He gifted this song to us. Love you Honey Paaji, and thank you for this track.”

Talking about Kapil Sharma’s upcoming movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Doon, the movie promises to bring back the madness, with Kapil’s character now caught in an even more colourful, multicultural marital tangle. Directed by Anukalp Goswami, the film is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production.

This family entertainer hits theatres on 12th December 2025. The trailer of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, which dropped on the internet this afternoon, has taken the internet by storm. The trailer showcases an amalgamation of drama, emotions, crisp punchlines, chaos, beauty, glamour and top-notch comedy. While dropping the trailer on social media, Kapil wrote, “4 wives…. !! Don’t try this at home; this stunt is performed by our expert. #KisKiskoPyaarKaroon2 In Cinemas on 12th December 2025."

The movie, along with Kapil Sharma stars Manjot Singh, Tridha Choudhury, Hina Waria, Parul Gulati, and Ayesha Khan in lead roles.

In supporting roles the movie stars Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma.

