Kapil Sharma, Karan Johar, Vedang Raina takes up ‘The Great Jigra’ challenge

Mumbai, Sep 19 Renowned comedy talk show, ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ is all set to return with its new season. Meanwhile, a new promo from the show has been unveiled in which comedian Kapil Sharma was seen in a “Funnywar” segment with Team ‘Jigra’.

The official makers took to their photo-sharing platform Instagram and posted a new promo video showing Kapil Sharma asking director Karan Johar about a role in his film. Later, the fun banter starts with Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina and director Vasan Bala.

They captioned the video post, “Funnyvaar isn’t far kyunki 2x fun lekar aa rahe Jigra ke stars! Get ready to watch the first episode of #TheGreatIndianKapilShow Season 2, this Funnyvaar, 8 pm, only on Netflix!"

The video starts with Karan saying, “Ready, let’s shoot this! Come on!” To which Kapil says, “You are looking handsome Karan Sir! Can you tell me one thing? Now you are on my show, So when am I coming to your film?” To which Karan answers, “For that you need Jigra! Jigra! Kapil asks, “Now should I open up my chest and show the Jigra?” On which Karan laughs quietly and says, “Please! We don’t have so much of Jigra to see you shirtless!”

Later, Vasan Bala entered the conversation and said, “The real Jigra is, that you let Alia tie rakhi to you” Alia laughed and said, “That’s true” to which Kapil answered, “Bala Sir! I don’t have so much of Jigra” To which Vedang answers, “I have that Jigra, that’s why I am Jigra!”

Alia entered the segment once again and said, “Aren’t we doing too much of Jigra, Jigra?” “Now your film is Jigra, so of course we”ll do that, why will we do mujra, mujra” To which Karan in his funny manner said, “I don’t mind, you can do it!” and was interrupted by Vedang while Vasan laughed humorously. To which Karan replies, “You only told me that Shanivaar is the Funnyvaar!” Alia concludes the entire segment by saying, “So this Funnyvaar, watch Jigra’s team on The Great Indian Kapil Show!”

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ is all set to premiere on September 21, 2024 on the streaming platform Netflix.

‘Jigra’ helmed by director Vasan Bala features Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa, Rahul Ravindran and Rahul Nanda in crucial roles which is slated for a grand release on October 11, 2024.

