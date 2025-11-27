Kapil Sharma returns to Colors 11 years after their professional fallout

Mumbai, Nov 27 Star comedian and actor Kapil Sharma is gearing up for his big 'ghar waapsi' (homecoming) to COLOURS channel, the same platform that once launched him into nationwide stardom and that aired his iconic show Comedy Nights with Kapil.

After 11 long years, the legendary entertainer is set to make one of television’s most anticipated comebacks on ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’, bringing his unmistakable spark to a kitchen arena already bubbling with Season 3’s trademark flavour, laughter and dinnertainment.

The sweetness of this comeback gets an extra boost with his reunion with the iconic Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh.

Along with Kapil, Krushna and Bharti, the trio that once ruled the Indian comedy realm together are set to entertain the audience with their iconic nok-jhok, natural ease and effortless comic rhythm. Adding another exciting layer is the fact that Kapil will be seen blending into COLORS’ own kitchen-family drama – a setting completely new for him.

As contestants rush through tempering pans, tricky prep and inevitable cooking mishaps, Kapil is set to sprinkle in his signature wit, sizzling timing and that irrepressible mischievous energy, turning each moment into pure entertainment. Viewers can look forward to episodes packed with nostalgia and a generous helping of Kapil’s punchlines.

For the uninitiated, Kapil and Colours channel got into a feud over a few professional and creative issues. This led to his iconic show Comedy Nights with Kapil ending abruptly. Ever since then, the comedian has refrained from being a part of any show airing on Colors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor