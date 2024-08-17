Kapil Sharma shares glimpse of his spiritual sojourn with Sunil Grover at this divine ‘Ashram’

Mumbai, Aug 17 Comedian actor Kapil Sharma, who was last seen in a special appearance in the film ‘Crew’, recently paid a visit to SriSri Ravi Shankar in Bengaluru.

Kapil was accompanied by his fellow actor and comedian Sunil Grover with whom he works in the streaming comedy special ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’. Kapil took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared 2 clips of his visit to the aashram.

A video on YouTube shows Kapil interacting with the guru and spiritual leader on stage as he entertained him with his jokes in front of the audience.

He also asked the followers of the spiritual leader if they want him to be the next guest on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’.

Kapil also made a reference to the famous fight between him and Sunil as he mentioned that he felt like the questions about anger and fight from the followers of the spiritual leader felt like personally directed to him.

In 2017, Kapil Sharma had a bad fight with Sunil Grover and Chandan Prabhakar while they were on a flight back from Melbourne.

Kapil reportedly verbally abused Sunil Grover. As a result, Sunil decided not to return to ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

Before Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's infamous feud, the two had worked together on hit projects like ‘Comedy Nights With Kapil’ and ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

Meanwhile, ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ revolves around Kapil Sharma and his team of comedians, including Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and Rajiv Thakur.

The format of the show is largely similar to his earlier shows as it is largely engineered for the mass audience on the streaming medium. The extravagant set of the play is a visual extravaganza, set against the backdrop of an opulent airport terminal. Archana Puran Singh is the permanent guest of the show.

The show streams on Netflix.

