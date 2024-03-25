Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover wish fans Happy Holi as countdown begins for new show

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 : Kapil Sharma and his team are gearing up for a return with a new show titled 'The Great Indian Kapil Show,' and their latest video has caught everyone's attention.

In the new video shared by Netflix, the team, along with Archana Puran Singh, shared cheerful Holi greetings in their own unique way.

The video starts with Sunil Grover wishing everyone a Happy Holi with a short poetic verse. Krushna Abhishek and Rajiv Thakur also join in, sharing their festive greetings similarly. Amidst the festive mood, Archana Puran Singh encourages Kapil to share his thoughts on Holi. The talented comedian doesn't disappoint, adding to the fun with a humorous Shayari.

The caption for the post reads, "Ab nahin leni padegi hasi ki goli, mAap sabko humare taraf se Happy Holi #TheGreatIndianKapilShow premieres March 30, every Saturday at 8pm sirf Netflix par."

Netizens who watched the video found it hilarious.

One user wrote, "Ha ha ha Happy Holi Kapil sir."

Another user commented, "This is hilarious... Can't wait for the show."

On Saturday, Kapil unveiled the trailer of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'. The brief trailer gives a sneak peek into what the upcoming show has in store for the fans.

Celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan and Diljit Dosanjh will mark their presence in the show. The episodes have already been shot.

In the trailer, Ranbir can be seen on the couch of Kapil's show with his mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Diljit came on the show with actor Parineeti Chopra and director Imtiaz Ali to promote their film 'Amar Singh Chamkila.

The show will also be a treat for cricket lovers as they will get to see Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer as guests in one of the episodes.

Sunil Grover also shared his excitement about reuniting with the gang.

He said "'The Great Indian Kapil Show' feels like a homecoming. We just picked up from where we left off. The trailer is just a small glimpse of the madness and fun we've had on the show..."

Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur echoed similar sentiments.

"We have some truly amazing episodes in store for you, and the trailer is just a chota pataka (a small firecracker). Hassi Ka Bada Dhamaka (A big explosion of laughter) will happen every Saturday starting March 30. We are excited and all geared up to ensure our fans keep asking for more."

