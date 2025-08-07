Kapil Sharma's Canada Cafe Attacked Second Time; Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

Second time Kapil Sharma's Kap's cafe in Canada has been under attack by unknown shooters. As reported by the local media café, located at 85 Avenue and Scott Road, was riddled with bullets early on Thursday morning. Initial information stated that at least six bullet where shot which shattered windows visible at the scene. According to India TV reports Lawrence Bishnoi has allegedly taken the responsibility for this attack and posted a message on social media.

His post reads “We called him but he did not hear the ring so action had to be taken there - now if he does not hear, then the next action will be taken in Mumbai, the threat reads. Earlier on July 9 Kapil's cafe was attacked by unknown goons. A man inside a vehicle opened fire at the cafe, firing at least nine bullets into one of its windows. The incident took place shortly after the café’s grand opening.

Kap’s Cafe is situated in Surrey, British Columbia, and had just begun operations on July 4. The attack was later claimed by Harjit Singh Laddi, a known Khalistani terrorist and a top target of India’s anti-terrorism agency, the NIA. Laddi, believed to be affiliated with the Babbar Khalsa International group, allegedly ordered the shooting in retaliation to a previous public comment made by Kapil Sharma. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the attack. The incident has sparked outrage and concern, especially given the recent rise in politically motivated violence in the diaspora, raising questions about security for Indian-origin businesses abroad.