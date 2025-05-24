Kapil Sharma’s comedy show is back with Season 3, to premiere on June 21

Mumbai, May 24 Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma’s show titled ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ has returned to Netflix for Season 3, which will premiere from June 21.

Joining Kapil in this comedy show are his ever-hilarious partners Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek along with Archana Puran Singh. This season promises more surprises and many more familiar faces,

This season the streaming giant invites superfans from around the world to step into the limelight and showcase their talents on The Great Indian Kapil Show stage.

Talking about the new season, Kapil said: "Coming back for another season on Netflix truly feels like coming home to family — and this time, the family’s only getting bigger! Every season, we’ve brought together an exciting mix of guests from all walks of life to keep the laughs rolling and the energy fresh.”

“We have aimed at showcasing diverse conversations about careers, life choices, family, love, and used comedy as the medium to reach everyone.”

Kapil said in season 3 apart from our interactions and amazing guests, Netflix and The Great Indian Kapil Show are doing something extra special.

“As a thank you for the incredible love we've received, we’re turning the spotlight on our superfans. Their stories, their quirks, their talent — they never fail to amaze us.”

“Toh is baar socha kyu na apne fans ko show ka ek bohot hi mazzeddar hissa bana de. Hume to ab 192 countries ne dekh liya... ab aapko milwate hain humare superfans se (So this time, we thought — why not make our fans a truly fun part of the show? After all, we’ve now been watched in 192 countries… now it’s time to introduce you to our superfans!)!"

In a twist, Season 3 will invite the most unique and fun fans of Netflix and The Great Indian Kapil Show to share their unique and distinct talents.

Sharing her excitement about the new season Tanya Bami - Series Head, Netflix India adds, “The Great Indian Kapil Show is returning to capture our weekends, our screens and our hearts. The whole cast, crew and our team at Netflix are extremely excited because of a very special addition to India’s favourite parivaar this season.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor