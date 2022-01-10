Kapil Sharma's special 'I'm Not Done Yet' trailer unveiled

Mumbai, Jan 10 The trailer of 'I'm Not Done Yet' - star comedian and TV host Kapil Sharma's maiden special comedy show - has been launched by Netflix on Monday.

With the trailer of this upcoming Netflix stand-up special, Kapil will be seen talking about his desire to keep reinventing himself, pushing his creative genius and openly admitting that "He's Not Done Yet".

He is seen reminiscing about his past, opens up about his family, his social media missteps and his love for music and theatre, all while he entertains us.

Kapil mentions in the trailer, "I feel I'm not done yet, these words go really well with my life."

"Abhi kay liye itna hi, par picture… sorry, special abhi baki hai mere dost (That's it for now, the special is yet to come my friend) as Kapil brings his raw charm and his unfiltered, true self to fans like never before. Bhulna matt (Don't forget), January 28 - only on Netflix."

The stand-up special is produced by Banijay Asia and BeingU Studios.

It is slated to drop on January 28.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor