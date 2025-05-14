Kapkapiii: Trailer for Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor starrer horror-comedy out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 : The trailer for the horror-comedy Kapkapiii, starring Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor, was unveiled on Wednesday. It gives fans a sneak peek into the fun and spooky journey the film promises to deliver.

Tusshar took to his X account to share the trailer for the film, along with a caption that read, "They thought it was just a game... the spirits had other plans. In this trying month, we all need some laughs! #Kapkapiii #KapkapiiiTrailer Out Now #KapkapiiiOn23May ONLY IN CINEMAS."

The two-minute-and-33-second trailer begins with a group of friends experimenting with an Ouija board. What starts as a fun moment soon turns into a series of strange and scary events.

Take a look

They thought it was just a game... the spirits had other plans💀 In this trying month we all need some laughs!#Kapkapiii#KapkapiiiTrailer Out Now #KapkapiiiOn23May ONLY IN CINEMAS @sangeethsivan @shreyastalpade1 @theabishekkumar @JayThakkarActor @SiddhiIdnani… pic.twitter.com/CEn4CGIXeA — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) May 14, 2025

Kapkapiii is produced by Jayesh Patel and Umesh Kumar Bansal under the banner of Bravo Entertainment and is presented by Zee Studios. The screenplay is penned by Saurabh Anand and Kumar Priyadarshi.

Earlier, in a press note shared by the makers, Shreyas said, "As the name suggests, Kapkapiii is about goosebumps the kind you get just before the fear fully kicks in. It's one of the best horror comedies by Sangeeth Sivan sir."

He remembered the director and paid tribute to him by calling him a 'father-like' figure in his life. "I miss him dearly. He should've been here with us today to witness the release of the film he was so passionate about. He was like a father figure to me, with a terrific sense of filmmaking," added Shreyas in the press note.

Tusshar Kapoor shared his working experience on the movie, saying, "Kapkapiii has a very realistic setting, and the characters are extremely relatable. The horror element revolves around an Ouija board, something that hasn't been explored much in Hindi cinema."

The movie is slated to release in theaters on May 23.

