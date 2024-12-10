Kapoor clan meets PM Modi on Raj Kapoor's centenary celebrations

Mumbai, Dec 10 The first film dynasty of Hindi cinema, the Kapoor family is currently in Delhi. The members of the family including Ranbir Kapoor, his wife Alia Bhatt, his mother Neetu Kapoor, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, her husband Saif Ali Khan, and actress Karisma Kapoor met PM Narendra Modi in the national capital.

The family extended the invitation to PM Modi for the centenary celebration of legendary filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor. Earlier during the day, the family was spotted at the Mumbai airport as they were clicked while leaving for Delhi.

While Ranbir Kapoor was dressed in a sharp black jodhpuri suit, Alia twined with Kareena as the former opted for a radiant red saree. Kareena donned a red and silver suit. Saif Ali Khan was seen in a white kurta, pyjama, beige jacket and red shoes. Neetu Kapoor and Karisma twinned in white and golden suits.

December 14, 2024 marks the centenary of Raj Kapoor, who is widely regarded as one of the biggest cinematic forces of India. He was born in Peshawar (present day Pakistan), and was the eldest son of actor Prithviraj Kapoor. Raj Kapoor starred in and produced many films for which he received multiple accolades, including three National Film Awards.

His films ‘Awaara’ and ‘Boot Polish’ competed for the Palme d'Or prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 1951 and 1955's editions respectively.

The Government of India honoured him with the Padma Bhushan in 1971 for his contributions to the arts. India's highest award in cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, was bestowed to him in 1988 by the Government of India.

He was hugely popular in the Soviet Union, and was known as Comrade Awaara in the Soviet Union.

Earlier, the International Film Festival of India, organised jointly by the National Film Development Corporation of India (under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) and the state Government of Goa, in Goa, honoured Raj Kapoor on his centenary, and invited Ranbir as the speaker to share anecdotes about his grandfather.

