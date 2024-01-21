Karamm Rajpal, Trupti Mishra to star in reincarnation romance thriller ‘Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak’

Mumbai, Jan 21 Actors Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra will be seen starring in the reincarnation romance thriller titled ‘Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak’, which is inspired by a true story.

The show draws inspiration from true events of reincarnation and is based on the successful novel, ‘November Rain’ (written by Mrinal and Abhigyan Jha).

Starring Karamm and Trupti in lead roles, the show chronicles the immortal love story of Rajneesh, a city-bred medical student, and Poornima, a resilient village girl; they fall for each other and unite with an eternal promise to stay together forever.

Sharing his thoughts on essaying the role of Rajneesh, Karamm said: “Playing Rajneesh in this special love story, based on true events and reincarnation, is an exciting experience for me as an actor. He's a smart medical student who believes in logic but is also curious about the mysteries of faith.”

“His world is very different from Poornima’s - she is a humble florist and the breadwinner of her family, and he is a city-bred guy from an affluent family. This immortal love tale explores how two individuals connect and the maneuvers of destiny. Exploring fate and eternal love beyond one lifetime excites me. It's a chance to showcase my versatility."

Set against the backdrop of Mahakal Nagari in Ujjain, ‘Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak’ revolves around Rajneesh and Poornima, whose lives intertwine with a love that goes beyond death. Rajneesh, a young and adventurous medical student, lives by logic but believes in the almighty, and his carefree charm masks a mind that questions everything.

Poornima, a simple village girl near Ujjain, tends to her family, bearing the weight of poverty and responsibility as she runs her flower shop.

Set to embody the role of Poornima, Trupti Mishra said: “Being a part of 'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak' brings an exciting challenge for me to step into the shoes of Poornima, and I can't wait for everyone to watch me embrace this role. She is a florist juggling family responsibilities and is in love with Rajneesh at a pivotal junction in the story. Eventually, one of them dies in an unfortunate accident and is reborn.

“Poornima is a simple girl and is willing to fight all possible odds, from societal barriers to the bounds of death, for love. It takes a lot of hard work to make a story like this look believable. In an era in which everything is transient, this show offers a mesmerizing journey of love, chance encounters, and the interplay between choices and outcomes.”

Produced by BBC Studios India along with Mrinal Jha, ‘Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak’ will premieres on COLORS on January 29.

Sameer Gogate, General Manager of BBC Studios India, commented, "Our latest offering, 'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak,’ signifies an exciting chapter for BBC Studio India, contributing to our collection of premium scripted dramas.“

Producer and writer Mrinal Jha said: “It is often said that there are very few wholly original stories, and, well, this one, 'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak', is the mother of them all. Once we had experienced the events, my husband Abhigyan Jha and I were compelled to write it, and I'm thrilled to see the unusual story come alive on screen! It's fantastic to see writers, directors, and actors team up to bring the themes of rebirth, destiny, and timeless love to life in a visually stunning way. Here's hoping the viewers will enjoy watching the show as much as we enjoyed crafting it!”

