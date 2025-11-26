Karan Aujla announces six-city India tour for 2026; debut stadium shows in Delhi, Chandigarh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 : Global Punjabi music star Karan Aujla has announced the India leg of his P-POP CULTURE World Tour for 2026, which will cover six major cities, including his first-ever stadium shows in New Delhi and Chandigarh.

The announcement comes after the success of Aujla's 2024 'It Was All A Dream' India Tour, which attracted more than 2,00,000 fans across seven cities and ten shows.

Before India shows, Aujla will perform in Abu Dhabi on 29 November 2025 at Etihad Park, Yas Island, marking the start of the global tour, which will also include stops in the US, Europe, Asia, Canada, and the UK.

The India tour will feature songs from his 11-track album 'P-POP CULTURE', including 'P Pop Culture', 'I Really Do...', 'MF Gabhru!', 'Boyfriend' and 'For A Reason' alongside his iconic hits as 'Admiring You', 'Winning Speech', 'Tauba Tauba', 'Wavy' and 'Softly'. He will be joined on stage by longtime collaborator and Toronto-based producer Ikky, along with a series of high-octane celebrity cameos in every citya signature element of his live shows.

The tour dates are: 28 February - New Delhi, 4 March - Mumbai, 4 March - Pune, 14 March - Chandigarh, 21 March - Indore, and 29 March - Bengaluru.

Speaking about the tour, Aujla said, "India has some of the most powerful and passionate fans in the world, and they remind me of that every single time I step on stage. No matter where I perform globally, the energy and love I receive in India is unmatched and the fans never disappoint. Every milestone, every achievement feels bigger when I get to bring it home and celebrate it with my people."

"Returning to India with the P-POP CULTURE World Tour is a moment I've been looking forward to for a very long time. This album represents who I am today- my growth, my culture and my vision for Punjabi music on the world stage. India has always given me unconditional love, and this tour is my way of giving that love back with the biggest live experience I've ever created," he added.

Mohit Bijlani, Founder, Team Innovation, states, "Karan Aujla's evolution into a global Punjabi music icon has been extraordinary to witness, and we are proud to be part of this journey once again. After the massive success of his 2024 tour, we knew the next chapter had to be even larger in vision and impact."

