Karan Aujla drops his new P-POP Culture album

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22 : Singing sensation Karan Aujla has come up with his new album P-POP Culture.

Coinciding with the album's release, Aujla unveiled his visually striking new video for the song "For a Reason".

One side of the album delivers pop melodies drenched in love, nostalgia, and vulnerability. The other ignites with hip-hop fire, where bars hit hard and truths hit harder.

Sharing the details, Karan on Instagram wrote, "P-POP CULTURE ALBUM OUT NOW. Side A- I really do - for a reason - you're U tho - boyfriend - HIM Interlude - FLIP SIDE Side B - IMA DO MY THING - DAYTONA - 7.7 magnitude - MF gabhru - P-POP CULTURE."

A few months ago, Karan collaborated with American pop superstars OneRepublic on single 'Tell Me'.Karan came into the limelight with his tracks like "Yaarian Ch Fikk", "Unity", "Alcohol 2", and "Lafaafe"; subsequently, he achieved mainstream popularity in 2018 with "Don't Worry". Last year, he gave Bollywood one of the hit tracks 'Tauba Tauba' in Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Bad Newz'.

