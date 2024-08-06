Karan Aujla: Returning to India for my debut tour feels like coming full circle

New Delhi, Aug 6 Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla, who is currently basking in the success of his latest track “Tauba Tauba”, will be seen performing in India with his ‘It Was All A Dream World Tour’ and shared that his return “feels like coming full circle”.

Karan said: “I'm absolutely overwhelmed by the love and support from my fans in India. The fact that we had to add a third show in Delhi is a dream come true. This incredible response fuels my passion to create even more powerful music.”

He said that he cannot wait to share the stage with his fans and create unforgettable memories together.

“This tour is more than just a concert; it's a celebration of our connection. Returning to India for my debut tour feels like coming full circle. It’s where my musical journey began, and to be able to share this moment with my fans here is incredibly special.”

Karan said that through this tour, he wants to “celebrate the music that connects us all, and create an unforgettable experience where I can get up close and personal with the people who have supported me from day one.”

“Together, we'll embark on a musical journey that celebrates our roots and the power of human connection."

‘It Was All A Dream World Tour’ which will now commence its global run across territories such as Canada in August, UK in September and New Zealand in October 2024. He will be performing his third show in the national capital on December 19.

Rishabh Talwar, Business Head, Team Innovation shared that the unprecedented demand for Karan Aujla's ‘It Was All A Dream’ world tour is a testament to the incredible power of Punjabi music.

“This tour is poised to make history, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this cultural phenomenon and bringing world-class entertainment to Indian audiences."

Presented and produced by Team Innovation and supported by Live Nation, the tour is slated to kick off on December 7 in Chandigarh followed by Bengaluru on December 13 and then Delhi NCR on December 15 and December 18 with the last stop being Mumbai on December 21.

