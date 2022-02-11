Karan, Bipasha talk about their married life on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Mumbai, Feb 11 Actor couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover has a fun banter about their married life on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Both will be seen as celebrity guests during a Valentine's Day special episode.

During conversation, actress Archana Puran Singh asked how many years it had been since they were married. And surely their answer can make anyone laugh out loud. It was hilarious that Bipasha and Karan are not sure about the years of their marriage. While Karan said six years, Bipasha stuck to four.

Karan said: "I have been married to her for six years and she has been married to me for four years."

When asked how, Bipasha explained: "We were coming here to meet you (Kapil Sharma) and we knew you would ask us questions, we would forget the answers, so we decided 'let's just talk.' So I asked him, 'hey Karan, how many years have we been married?'. I counted and I missed two years."

To this Karan replied: "I said it would be six years, but she said, "no mana 16, 17, 20, 21 four years completed?" So, for me it has been six years but for her it's been four years." After all confusion they finally concluded that this year on April 30 they will complete six years.

Bipasha added: "I said: 'Karan we've made a mistake, how did we celebrate our 5th anniversary? I'm counting this! I was in panic mode! But my calculations were wrong, six year on April 30th, would be completed."

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

