Karan Boolani pens adorable anniversary wish for wife Rhea Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 : Filmmaker Karan Boolani on Monday penned down a heartfelt birthday wish for his wife Rhea Kapoor on the occasion of their second marriage anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a string of adorable pictures which he captioned, “Happy anniversary to the love of my life. Over this short period of marriage and the slightly longer time we've spent together, it's remarkable how much we've learned from one another. In the early stages of any relationship, the honeymoon phase surrounded us with excitement and wonder. Yet, it's only when we encountered those inevitable roadblocks that we truly discovered the strength of our teamwork. Through it all, you've always focused on the importance of seeking resilient solutions.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv6ffjqIiAf/?img_index=2

The couple could be seen posing together for some selfies.

“You have shown me that there's always a way to mend and strengthen what might appear broken. I hope we always remember this and that life's challenges, though daunting, are also rich with promise..They're the raw material from which we create deeper connections. It's said that the relationships that stand the test of time are the ones which always find new ways to get repaired.. So here's to us, to our unwavering commitment, and to the optimism that each trial brings us closer. Happy anniversary, my love,” the caption further reads.

Rhea, the second child of veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, has produced movies like 'Aisha', 'Khoobsurat', and 'Veere Di Wedding'. She is also a fashion stylist.

Rhea fell in love with Karan Boolani while they were on the film sets, shooting for 'Aisha', and have been going strong ever since.

On the work front, Karan’s directorial film ‘Thank You For Coming’ starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi will have its gala world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 2023.

