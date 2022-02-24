Mumbai, Feb 24 Actor Karan Deol is just two films old in the industry and he is looking forward to making his own identity that is not just because of his family background.

He comes from a family that has actors like his grandfather Dharmendra, father Sunny Deol, and uncles Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol and so there is a lot of expectation from him.

When asked, who does he want to be recognised as from his family?

He says: "I am privileged and blessed enough to come from a family who has given so much to the industry. The learning and adoration for them will always be the same and something that I, as an actor, will be taking from them throughout my career. I am new to the industry and I am here to provide quality entertainment for all the viewers."

Karan's Bollywood debut of 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' did not meet up to the expectations of many. His next film 'Velle' came after a gap that did well in cinemas.

He shares his willingness to make his own identity in the industry: "As I said, it feels really great to be recognized as an actor coming from such a legendary background but I would want to make my own mark. I want to be called 'Karan Deol.' I want to break the shackles and create my own identity in the industry."

He further adds: "For the same, I have been working on different skills. Apart from acting, I have been working on my physique and skills like boxing and dancing. As an artist, I am ready to give whatever it takes to give to that art. I am open to exploring all genres but action and thriller is something that I am really keen to do in the coming days."

Karan Deol will also be seen in 'Apne 2' alongside Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. The movie will be a family entertainer that will include action and drama.

