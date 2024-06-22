Karan Deol, wife Drisha Acharya celebrate first wedding anniversary in Amsterdam

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 : Karan Deol, the son of Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, and his wife Drisha Acharya are celebrating their first wedding anniversary with a romantic trip to Dubai and Amsterdam.

Karan surprised Drisha with special plans for celebrations in Amsterdam and Barcelona.

Taking to their Instagram account on Saturday, the couple dropped a series of pictures showing their adorable moments.

Along with the pictures, Karan added a caption that read, "1 year of love to infinity. Happy 1st Anniversary @drishaacharya #Anniversary."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8hImLzpzfh/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Karan and Drisha tied the knot on June 18 last year in Mumbai, with their families and close friends in attendance.

On the same day, in the evening, the Deols hosted a grand reception, which was attended by several Bollywood celebs including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and many others. Karan and Drisha have been in a relationship for a long time now. Drisha is a fashion designer.

Reportedly, Drisha is the granddaughter of Bimal Roy's daughter, Rinki Bhattacharya, who was married to filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya.

Karan followed in his father's footsteps and took acting as a profession. He made his Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol's directorial 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' in 2019.

On the work front, Sunny will be next seen in director Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Lahore, 1947' which also stars Preity Zinta and Ali Fazal in the lead roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor