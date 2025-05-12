Karan Johar Acknowledges Vedang Raina's Craft, Calls Him the Next Generation of Bollywood Superstars

Karan Johar, the filmmaker behind multiple blockbusters and also the man behind star-making, recently appeared on Raj Shamani's talk show and shared his views on the new-gen actors. Among a few names, the one name he couldn't miss out on was Vedang Raina. The filmmaker acknowledged the Jigra star's work and stated, "I really like him." Since The Archies, Vedang Raina has been very careful with his choices, and he only picks those projects that not only challenge him as an actor, but also bring something new to the audience. Well, this is not the first time that Karan Johar noticed Vedang's growing body of work.

For his previous release, Jigra, the rising star sang two songs in the film, which not only connected with the audience for their raw emotions, but also surprised them with Vedang's singing talent. Karan Johar was also one among many who was left impressed. "Vedang has sung two songs in the movie, the Jigra Title Track and ‘Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka’, and he’s done it beautifully. His voice is so impressive that he doesn’t need autotune," he had said.

So far, Vedang has worked in The Archies and Jigra. Within two projects, he has not only made his screen presence felt, but has also made everyone notice his acting range as a fresh face. Currently, he is set to broaden his horizons by collaborating with Imtiaz Ali for an upcoming project. He will be seen sharing the screen space with renowned faces, including Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, and Sharvari. While the details of the project are kept under wraps, it will be going on the floors soon. Considering that each actor carries an independent vision towards filmmaking and acting, it will be exciting to see their collaboration under Imtiaz Ali's creative lens.